Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.32

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.32 and last traded at C$14.33, with a volume of 88468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Trading Down 1.9 %

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.78. The stock has a market cap of C$649.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s payout ratio is presently 65.70%.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

