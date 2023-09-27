Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.42

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and traded as low as $5.95. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 583,139 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALDX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th.

The company has a market cap of $358.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,655.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 228.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,230,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,353 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after acquiring an additional 948,508 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 756,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

