Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.24

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a dividend payout ratio of 130.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.4 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

View Our Latest Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.