Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.50 and last traded at C$8.52, with a volume of 1371702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AQN. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.13.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.82.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of C$843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$856.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.7751004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -109.43%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.