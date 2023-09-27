Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Alico has increased its dividend payment by an average of 79.1% annually over the last three years. Alico has a payout ratio of -51.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alico to earn ($0.43) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -46.5%.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico Stock Performance

Shares of ALCO opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. Alico has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. Alico had a negative net margin of 50.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. Research analysts predict that Alico will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALCO. TheStreet raised Alico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alico in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alico

Institutional Trading of Alico

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alico by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alico by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alico by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after buying an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

(Get Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.