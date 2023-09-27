Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 507,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission comprises approximately 2.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $28,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 21.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 787.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 24,697 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,849.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,013,028 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $58.83. 131,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,065. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

