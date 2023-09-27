Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Trading Down 3.6%

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.04. 23,579 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 22,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Allkem Stock Performance

Allkem Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

