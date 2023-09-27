Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Allot Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Allot Communications

Allot Communications Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ALLT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. 142,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,313. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $81.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 55.10%. Research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allot Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.