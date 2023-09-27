Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) versus Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Critical Analysis

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) and Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Coronado Global Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Metallurgical Resources 26.73% 62.51% 39.86% Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Coronado Global Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 1 2 0 2.67 Coronado Global Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alpha Metallurgical Resources presently has a consensus target price of $218.25, indicating a potential downside of 16.68%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than Coronado Global Resources.

76.3% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Coronado Global Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Metallurgical Resources $4.10 billion 0.95 $1.45 billion $56.81 4.54 Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Coronado Global Resources.

Summary

Alpha Metallurgical Resources beats Coronado Global Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc., a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

About Coronado Global Resources

Coronado Global Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. Coronado Global Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of Coronado Group LLC.

