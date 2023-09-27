Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $96.01

Shares of Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.01 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 96.01 ($1.17), with a volume of 8107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.18).

Amati AIM VCT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £145.40 million, a P/E ratio of -247.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.01.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.