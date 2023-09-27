Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 3.0 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$39.28 on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$39.27 and a 1-year high of C$55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$788.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.23.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.07). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of C$157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7337329 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AND shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.96.
View Our Latest Analysis on AND
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Pain for Gain: 2 Stocks Whose CEOs Left Without a Clue
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Household Names With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- This Little Known Automaker May Save Your Life and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.