Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$39.28 on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$39.27 and a 1-year high of C$55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$788.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.23.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.07). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of C$157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7337329 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total value of C$427,455.00. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AND shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.96.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

