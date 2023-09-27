Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Director Virginia Moore Sells 52,342 Shares

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) Director Virginia Moore sold 52,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $106,254.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,526 shares in the company, valued at $636,457.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:APLD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,733,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,086. Applied Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $629.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 4.17.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

