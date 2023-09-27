Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Hits $68.23 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $68.23 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00033965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00026388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

