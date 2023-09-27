Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 185.8% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

ARDC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 134,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,222. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. This is an increase from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw sold 9,286 shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $119,325.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

