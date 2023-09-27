Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Aris Mining Co. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.34. 52,034 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 36,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPRFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aris Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Aris Mining from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TPRFF

Aris Mining Stock Down 1.7 %

Aris Mining Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.