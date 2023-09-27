Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Aris Mining Co. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.34. 52,034 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 36,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TPRFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aris Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Aris Mining from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.
View Our Latest Research Report on TPRFF
Aris Mining Stock Down 1.7 %
Aris Mining Company Profile
Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aris Mining
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.