Ark Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. Ark has a market capitalization of $95.18 million and $54.67 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00002053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002478 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001986 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,882,342 coins and its circulating supply is 175,883,124 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

