Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

ARESF opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $7.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARESF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

