Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.84). 63,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average session volume of 13,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.85).

Artisanal Spirits Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £49.39 million, a PE ratio of -1,108.33 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.96.

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

