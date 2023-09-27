ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 225.9% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ASA stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. 76,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,289. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

