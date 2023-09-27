ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 225.9% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of ASA stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. 76,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,289. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.
Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ASA Gold and Precious Metals
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.