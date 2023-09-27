Ashburton Jersey Ltd Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $642.79. The stock had a trading volume of 256,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,937. The stock has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $699.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $681.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

