Assura (LON:AGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.02

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.02 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 43.12 ($0.53), with a volume of 11238655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.18 ($0.54).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 60.75 ($0.74).

Assura Stock Down 2.4 %

Assura Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,104.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £327.12 ($399.46). In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 104,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.56), for a total transaction of £48,215.82 ($58,878.76). Also, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £327.12 ($399.46). In the last three months, insiders bought 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $62,658. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

