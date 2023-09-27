Astar (ASTR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.11 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Astar has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $245.62 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Astar

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,283,706,204 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

