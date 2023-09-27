ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

ATN International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ATN International has a payout ratio of 420.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ATN International to earn ($0.06) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,400.0%.

ATN International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. ATN International has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATNI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATN International during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ATN International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATN International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

