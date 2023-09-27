Auto Prop Reit Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Auto Prop Reit Price Performance

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$22.94 million for the quarter.

About Auto Prop Reit

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

