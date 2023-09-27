Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of ATHM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,339. Autohome has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.26.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Autohome had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autohome

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 169.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

