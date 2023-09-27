AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Issue $1.65 Quarterly Dividend

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 123.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $11.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.5 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $175.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

