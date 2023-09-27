BABB Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.70 Million (BAX)

BABB (BAX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One BABB token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BABB has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and $33,991.40 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BABB has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BABB Profile

BABB’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 65,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,701,285,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. BABB’s official message board is babb.medium.com. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BABB is getbabb.com.

BABB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BABB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BABB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

