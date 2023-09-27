Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Shares Down 1.1%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.60 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.14). 41,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 214,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.15).

Bakkavor Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £538.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,650.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Bakkavor Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a GBX 2.91 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Bakkavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 35,000.00%.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, burritos, stir-fries, food-to-go products, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.