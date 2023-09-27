Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Shares Down 2.6%

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.70 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 66.90 ($0.82). Approximately 1,329,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,254,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.70 ($0.84).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £469.34 million, a P/E ratio of -257.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,923.08%.

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

