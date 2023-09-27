Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. Plans — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the bank on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BBAR stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. 71,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $969.84 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

