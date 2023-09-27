Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Benchmark Electronics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $845.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BHE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

