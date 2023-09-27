BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV) Short Interest Up 223.2% in September

BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, an increase of 223.2% from the August 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other BitNile Metaverse news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 146,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $147,642.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,328.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 168,931 shares of company stock valued at $165,157. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNMV. State Street Corp grew its position in BitNile Metaverse by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BitNile Metaverse in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BitNile Metaverse in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BitNile Metaverse by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in BitNile Metaverse in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

BNMV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 15,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,599. BitNile Metaverse has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $45.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85.

BitNile Metaverse (NASDAQ:BNMV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($6.92) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

BitNile Metaverse, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates gaming platform in the United States. It also owns and operates bitnile.com metaverse platform, a social networking community that allows users to engage and purchase digital and physical products while playing 3D immersive games. The company offers virtual markets, a graphic product that changes the appearance of characters in virtual real estate, digital art, and other collectibles; sweepstakes gaming, a gaming zone for virtual and real money prizes; building private spaces, a design option that allows users to construct and customize their dream homes or private spaces; and real and virtual concerts, a concert for users.

