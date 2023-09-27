BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.82

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and traded as low as $18.52. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 261,839 shares traded.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.