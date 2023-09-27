BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.82

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and traded as low as $18.52. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 261,839 shares traded.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 89,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 477,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 439,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 103,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 340,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

