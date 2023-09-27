Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Booking were worth $37,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Melius initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,165.50.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,066.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,080.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,793.55. The firm has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

