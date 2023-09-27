Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $11.11 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.31% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 52,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 33.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,101 shares of company stock worth $160,704. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. 1,005,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,580. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 158.97%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.