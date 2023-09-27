Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $33.17 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $33,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR remained flat at $61.51 on Wednesday. 1,084,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,986. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.56%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

