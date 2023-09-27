Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Lowered by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,635 shares of company stock worth $11,566,176. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $51.62. 4,635,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,047,509. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

