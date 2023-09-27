Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of BRC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.06. 419,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brady has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $58.20. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Brady had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $237,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $237,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $639,473.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

