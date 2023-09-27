Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) Plans GBX 5.25 Dividend

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Braime Group Price Performance
BMT stock opened at GBX 1,425 ($17.40) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,415.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,534.63. The stock has a market cap of £20.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.68 and a beta of 0.10. Braime Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,110 ($13.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,399 ($29.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About Braime Group
