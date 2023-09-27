Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) Plans GBX 5.25 Dividend

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Braime Group Price Performance

BMT stock opened at GBX 1,425 ($17.40) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,415.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,534.63. The stock has a market cap of £20.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.68 and a beta of 0.10. Braime Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,110 ($13.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,399 ($29.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Braime Group alerts:

About Braime Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products. The company was formerly known as T.F.

Receive News & Ratings for Braime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.