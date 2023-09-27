Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 650 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.66. 409,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,077. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.12. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

