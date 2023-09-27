Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWF stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.31. 639,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

