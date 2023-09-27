Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.26. 7,240,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,844,054. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

