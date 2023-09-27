Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 628 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.87. The company had a trading volume of 171,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

