Brompton Oil Split (TSE:OSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.24

Brompton Oil Split Corp. (TSE:OSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.24 and last traded at C$4.48, with a volume of 4793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

Brompton Oil Split Stock Up 12.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.26 million and a P/E ratio of -11.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.99.

Brompton Oil Split Company Profile

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

