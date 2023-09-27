Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Shares Down 1.4%

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMRGet Free Report) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.75 and last traded at $32.86. 11,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 20,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

