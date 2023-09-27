Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Down 76.5% in September

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the August 31st total of 857,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 642,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,432. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -2,272.73%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

