Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.62

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and traded as low as $18.47. Capcom shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 14,714 shares traded.

Capcom Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

