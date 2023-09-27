Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.16 and last traded at $29.23. Approximately 2,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPXWF shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Capital Power from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPXWF

Capital Power Trading Down 4.4 %

About Capital Power

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66.

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.