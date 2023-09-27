Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capitec Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Capitec Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Stock Down 3.8 %

About Capitec Bank

OTCMKTS:CKHGY traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.00. 1,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,784. Capitec Bank has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $52.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26.

(Get Free Report)

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.