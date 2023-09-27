CareCloud, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
CareCloud Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCLDO opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.
About CareCloud
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Pain for Gain: 2 Stocks Whose CEOs Left Without a Clue
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 Household Names With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- This Little Known Automaker May Save Your Life and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.